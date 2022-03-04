EA blocks the sale of its games in Russia and Belarus, and will withdraw its products from stores

The company joins Microsoft or Bloober Team in their initiative to support Ukraine during the war.

A few hours ago we told you about the last decision of Microsoft: stop the sale of new products in Russia. It is one of the many initiatives carried out by the video game industry to support ukraine during this warlike conflict, and now SHE has decided to take a step in the same direction by blocking sales of its games both in the invading country and in Belarus.

We are also working to remove our titles from storesSHE“We have made the decision to stop sales of our games and contentincluding virtual currency packs, in Russia and Belarus “As a result, our games and content will not be available for purchase in our store in the Russian region through Origin or the EA app, including in-game stores” .

But EA’s measures do not end here, since it plans to block the sale of physical products in said places: “We are also working with our platform partners to remove our titles from your stores and stop the sale of new in-game content in the region”. To end the message, EA reminds that it still we could see more changes in their products because of this situation.

And it is that, taking one of the most iconic franchises of the company, the Russian national team from FIFA has already been withdrawn, as well as all clubs in that country. On the other hand, PlayStation it has also carried out sales blocking measures in Russia and, at the moment, the recent Gran Turismo 7 cannot be purchased in this region.

More about: EA and Ukraine.