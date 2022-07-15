EA confirms that a Skate beta has been leaked and warns those who download it

The Full Circle development studio ensures that the version that has been distributed is from September 2021.

There are not a few players who look forward to the return of Skate, the skateboarding saga of Electronic Arts which will have a new installment next year. Your responsible team, Full Circlerecently surprised us with a humorous trailer of the development process and the confirmation that they will be running several closed betas.

However, a few days ago old version leaked of the title itself on the internet, something that spread like wildfire despite EA’s efforts to eliminate practically all the videos that have been and have been of it. Now, those responsible have recognized the leaked test in a post on the official website.

The leaked version is from September 2021In the statement, addressed to the fans, they clarify that it is a fairly old version and that it is not representative of the final quality. “We are aware that a pre-release version of the game has been distributed without our permission. The version is from September 2021 and was not intended for external use”, they explain, later warning those who consider using it: “Be careful when downloading files from unknown sources, and we remind you of the potential consequences of break the user agreement de Electronic Arts”.

Waiting for the first official playable test, for now we have to settle for the hope of seeing Skate 4 sometime in 2023although it still has no set release date or confirmed platforms other than PC, being the first title in the saga to be released on computers.

