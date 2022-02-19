EA denies blaming Halo Infinite for the failure of Battlefield 2042 and nuances its words

In an internal meeting, the distributor explained various reasons why its shooter has not convinced players.

Battlefield 2042 has been one of the most talked about releases of 2021, but because of the criticism it has received. DICE’s shooter has become the lowest-rated main installment in the entire franchise, leading to a massive petition from the community for the publisher to refund players’ money. From EA they are more than aware of the controversy around his title, but it seems that his recent statements have created another wave of negative reactions.

These stories are not accurately capturing the discussion and contextJohn ReseburgTo contextualize a bit, the editor has been in the news again in recent days for mentioning Halo: Infinite as one of the reasons why Battlefield 2042 has disappointed fans. Although all the bugs that have been found in the experience, as well as the difficulties of work in the middle of a pandemicthe public has not been slow to express criticism for the mention of the adventure of the Master Chief.

Now, EA has come out to qualify their words and deny that they have attributed the failure of their shooter to Halo: Infinite. With a message sent to PC Gamer, the vice president of communications John Reseburg He explained that “These stories are not accurately capturing the discussion and context, which was an in-depth and very humbling internal conversation about the recent Battlefield release.” Beyond this, Reseburg clarifies that these statements are based on “key learnings and actions that we are carrying out, not to blame external factors“.

Be that as it may, neither the players nor EA itself doubt the failure of Battlefield 2042. Although the game continues updating periodically, its managers have admitted that fixing bugs is taking too long. Of course, the shooter has been like a bucket of cold water for fans due to its bugs and the unpleasant chaos in some of its ways, some opinions that we already commented on in its analysis.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: EA, Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite.