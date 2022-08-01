EA details the state of Dead Space Remake, and the studio celebrates it by throwing a party

The title a few weeks ago reached an important phase of development.

The terrifying Dead Space Remake is approaching and there are not many months left for it to be launched on the market. Motive Studios, EA’s developer studio, updated a few days ago the state of development of this long-awaited remake. It turns out that the title reached an alpha stage “a few weeks ago”.

Motivate on your Twitter account has reported this event as follows: “Dead Space hit Alpha a few weeks ago and we celebrated yesterday with a party in the studio“Such is the joy of the team that despite having managed to get the title to be in the apha phase for a few weeks they have thrown a party now.

Dead Space Remake will be released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series on January 27Currently the team will be working on this phase of development, but at the moment no more is known about the title. In May, he already left us with a brief excerpt of gameplay where we could appreciate how many aspects were aligned to create a immersive and terrifying atmosphere.

Dead Space is coming on January 27, 2023 for Xbox Series X | S, PS5 and PC leaving a few months plagued with terror Where, in december we will see a fierce competitor, The Callisto Protocol. Later in March we will enjoy the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake, so lovers of the horror genre will be celebrating when those dates arrive.

