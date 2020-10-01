EA down as FIFA 21 EA Play trial goes live – server status and how to fix it

EA Play buckled below the stress as entry to the FIFA 21 trial went live throughout PS4, Xbox One and PC this afternoon.

Avid gamers have reported EA servers going down, with issues with server entry taking place straight off the bat at 4pm BST when the trial went live.

The brand new FIFA 21 trial on EA Play Subscription was due to go live 4pm BST however the errors had players unable to obtain the model they needed.

The trial permits you to play 10 hours of playtime throughout all of the platforms.

FIFA 21 isn’t truly formally launched till ninth October, 2020 which means these with early entry get every week further time to take a look at this model out.

How to obtain FIFA 21 trial

Avid gamers are nonetheless reporting points, however there’s a workaround.

Followers on Reddit have recommended you skip the EA Play App and obtain instantly from the platform shops.

You are able to do this on Xbox’s website or PS4’s PlayStation Retailer.

The errors are primarily on the EA Play App however it appears the sport console providers are unaffected.

