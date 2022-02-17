EA faces the failure of Battlefield 2042: they blame the pandemic, the engine and the comparison with Halo Infinite

After a problematic launch, the DICE title has not met the expectations of Electronic Arts.

February 17, 2022

what of Battlefield 2042 It seems like the never ending story. The war shooter developed by DICE for Electronic Arts It had a problematic launch full of criticism for the general state of the game and, although they have been fixing some bugs, it has not served to change the perception of the players or avoid commercial failure.

In the company they have already admitted that this new installment has not met expectations but, beyond offering data, in EA have met to assess this failure. This has been advanced by the journalist Tom Henderson, a regular publishing reliable and direct information from the multinational.

It has not met our expectationsLaura HoneyAs cited in the information, EA executives have had an internal meeting to deal with the situation with the shooter. “It’s important to recognize when we fail, and this is certainly the case with Battlefield,” he said. Laura Honey, the director of studies at Electronic Arts who has led the conversation. “It hasn’t met the expectations of the players and it hasn’t met our own expectations either.”

In the call, several possible reasons for the little accumulated success have been offered. First, it points directly to a aging Frostbite engine that would have hampered development. “The version they were working on was so old that they had to go back and update it. So they were basically porting the game to a new engine,” explains Miele.

The second of the reasons that were pointed out during the meeting has to do with the current situation we are experiencing. In EA they say that the pandemic has affected because the teams have had to work from home, facing situations they had never faced before and hindering the usual development processes in different ways.

Finally, it has been curious that Miele has cited Halo: Infinite as one of the reasons why Battlefield 2042 has not met the expected success in sales and players. “That they had a close launch has not been favorable, since Halo: Infinite was a very polished title whereas Battlefield 2042 was very buggy and not as well finished”.

Halo launching nearby was not favorableThe complete information, published in the Xfire medium, contains more details of everything that has been discussed in this meeting of EA executives, such as aspects related to the press review notes or the need to have a wider network for players to provide feedback while the development process is underway.

The truth is that all these problems mentioned have been able to directly affect the performance of Battlefield 2042, which is still in the eye of the hurricane with even massive requests for returns from users. The content of the game has also been affectedcausing the arrival of season 1 to be delayed mainly because bug fixes are taking too long, as the developers themselves have admitted.

