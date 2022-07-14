EA Giving Away Some BioWare Game DLC Due To Origin Currency Removal

Some Mass Effect and Dragon Age DLC will be free to download as BioWare points will be removed.

Electronic Arts will give away some DLC of various BioWare games on the occasion of the elimination of the bioware points in origin this October 11th. This currency was used to buy DLCs for titles released by the studio. Of course, the other BioWare currencies such as crystals and platinum will continue to be available as before.

To facilitate this change, EA ha regalado most DLC’s of the following titles:

For the next 3 months, BioWare points can still be used to purchase the multiplayer DLCs available in Mass Effect 3. Once October 11 arrives, those multiplayer packs will only be available with the credits that you have obtained playing the title.

Even so, EA clarifies that we will continue to have access to any content that we have previously purchased with BioWare points. Although EA has not clarified it, DLC should be downloadable now on the Origin platform if you have purchased any of the 4 games listed above. Anyway, any questions or suggestions in this regard can be submitted to EA’s technical support.

