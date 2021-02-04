EA has already made $ 3 billion from Star Wars games

EA has earned more than $ 3 billion from its list of titles from Star Wars, and you do not plan to decrease the number of games you develop under that license in the future, even if you no longer have the exclusive rights to make them.

Speaking during EA’s financial meeting yesterday (as transcribed by Seeking Alpha), EA CEO Andrew Wilson was asked if the company would change the way it develops games after apparently losing the exclusive license to create. Star Wars games.

“I don’t think you should imagine that the fact that other people create some Star Wars games is going to change our commitment to that intellectual property or our ability to create the right number of games.”Wilson replied.

Wilson made it clear how valuable Star Wars has been to the company, noting that EA Star Wars games have generated “more than $ 3 billion in net reserves” and 52 million sales since EA started making them (even before that exclusivity deal). The mobile game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes has raised a billion dollars of that amount on its own.

Later, Wilson clarified that the company has no plans to slow down production of Star Wars games: “We are excited about what we will be able to do in the future. But this should not be understood as that we are necessarily going to make fewer titles.”.

Wilson added that EA will continue to invest in the franchises it has created (we already have a feeling we’ll see a sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order), “as well as some new platform experiences for the future.”.

The future of Star Wars games has been left open after Lucasfilm Games returned as a brand and announced an open world Star Wars game developed by Ubisoft. Later, EA clarified that it would continue to make Star Wars games. Since your goal is to make as many as you’ve done in the past, we may see a lot of new Star Wars games in the years to come.

For its part, Ubisoft Massive’s game is still relatively unknown, but job listings have hinted at some features. Additionally, Lucasfilm has confirmed that it has more games to announce as the year progresses.