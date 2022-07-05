EA has made fun of single player games and the community has not done well

A tweet from the official Electronic Arts account has generated responses from players and the industry itself.

Sometimes you don’t have a good day, and if not, tell the community manager of Electronic Arts. While waiting for announcements of new releases from the company, its official Twitter account wanted to refer to a current meme, but it has done so in the most unfortunate way possible.

In a message published on the social network, the official EA account said the following: “They’re a 10, but they only play single player games”. It is a version of a meme that is based on saying that someone seems outstanding to you but has a big drawback, and in this case the defect chosen by EA is single player titles.

It has received responses from the industry itselfAs expected, and despite being a joke, this has not gone down well with the community, which has responded very harshly with messages charging against EA franchises very focused on multiplayer, and several have even pointed out that single player games published by EA are the best in its catalog, with the exception of cooperative proposals such as It Takes Two.

In fact, the tweet has received a response not only from the community, but also from the industry itself. Even Vince Zampellawhich is part of Respawn and has published titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, reacted with an emoji by raising his hand to his head:

Other Respawn workers, and even members of the BioWaredid not take long to give their opinion on the message, which became viral in just a few hours posted on Twitter:

Other publishers, like Annapurna Interactivethey recommended keeping the tweet in drafts instead of giving it a send:

There have been more reactions from the industry, although some have not directly quoted or responded to EA. It is the case of Cory Barlogdirector of God of War and member of Sony Santa Monica, who in an individual message showed his love for games aimed at a single player experience.

The point is that EA has single player projects in development highly anticipated by the community, so it is not understandable to have gotten into this mess even if it was to make a joke. Without going any further, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, sequel to Fallen Order, is one of the most important.

On the other hand, some titles very focused on the multiplayer experience have not turned out well for them. It is true that with games like Apex Legends or FIFA They generate a large amount of monthly income, but proposals like Battlefield 2042 have left the single player behind and its result has not been entirely satisfactory.

3D Games Discord

More about: EA, Electronic Arts, Single Player, Vince Zampella and Cory Barlog.