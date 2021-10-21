EA hires Halo co-creator to guide new studio in Seattle

Marcus Lehto, co-creator of Halo and founding father of the Disintegration V1 Interactive studio, has introduced that he has joined forces with SHE What video games director. As well as, he’s going to lead a brand new find out about situated in Seattle.

Hi there everybody, I’m very excited to announce that I’ve joined @SHE as a Recreation Director, construction a brand new studio within the Seattle house running on first-person video games. I will’t wait to percentage extra about what we’re developing! percent.twitter.com/GnfVFNLSaW – Marcus Lehto (@game_fabricator) October 19, 2021

To be extra particular, Lehto has introduced his new position and Twitter. Plus, has printed that he’s construction a brand new studio within the Seattle house. This new find out about will paintings on “first user video games”, even if it isn’t transparent if those can be authentic video games or new installments of an current EA saga (sure, you’ll already get started pray for that lengthy awaited Titanfall 3).

Your statements They have got been terse, however it’s transparent that Lehto is worked up. And his message may make us needless to say it’s one thing that might additionally excite the lovers. That is what he has commented: “I will’t wait to percentage extra about what we’re developing!”.

Lehto is best identified for being Bungie’s Inventive Artwork Director, a place he held from 1997 to 2012. And with the exception of having labored at the authentic Halo: Fight Advanced, he’s additionally liable for the introduction of the Grasp Leader, a personality that lately he’s very liked through the neighborhood.

Since then, endured to paintings on all of the Halo video games that Bungie evolved. In more moderen instances, Lehto used to be the founding father of V1 Interactive, which created Disintegration, a name that used to be one of those hybrid between RTS and FPS. Sadly, the sport didn’t revel in a lot reputation, with the exception of being closely criticized. This ended in the closure of V1 Interactive.