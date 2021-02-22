EA patents a technology to allow streaming games before downloading games

Electronic Arts has patented a technology that seeks to allow gamers to stream and play full games before they are downloaded.

As GameRant discovered, the patent can be found at the United States Patent and Trademark Office here, where you can see a diagram of the system in action. The plan involves creating a “dynamic video game client” that provides game streaming to players from a remote simulation engine, on demand.

“The dynamic video game client can use a state-of-the-art streaming game engine in combination with a game application streaming service to give users the ability to quickly start playing games on a wide range of devices.” says the patent. What this means is that you can request to play a video game you own without downloading it to your local system, backed by remote online streaming similar to Google Stadia or other cloud-based services. It is not very clear if it will download the game in the background during this process, but it is implied that this is the problem that EA is trying to solve.

The copy of the patent can be found here, where it explains how this technology seeks to solve the installation process “slow”, bypassing the wait to allow players to jump into action. EA’s patent looks at the growing problem that games get bigger and take longer to install. “Due to the large size of the games, it can take a significant amount of time for a user to start playing a game after purchasing it”, it reads in the patent. “This download process can be quite frustrating if a user is interested in playing a new game with friends or has a limited time to play.”.

Players will likely still need to have a decent internet connection to manage simulated game streaming, but that means players can jump into a game as soon as they purchase it, rather than waiting for it to install or download first.

In other EA news, the company recently completed the $ 1.2 billion acquisition of Codemasters, which it will treat as a “independent group” in the future. Separately, during an earnings call, it was revealed that the company had made $ 3 billion from its Star Wars games and that it has no plans to slow down efforts on future Star Wars games.