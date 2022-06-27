EA prepares to present three new video games in July, with FIFA 23 among them

Insider Tom Henderson ensures that we will know more not only about Skate 4, but also about FIFA and Need for Speed.

One of the great absences of the swarm of announcements that we have had during the month of June has been Electronic Artsalthough the fact that it has not been the protagonist yet does not mean that it does not have big announcements prepared or launches scheduled for the coming months.

The well-known insider Tom Henderson, who manages direct sources of the company, has published in exputer that EA plans to announce news in July. Although he does not know when he is going to do it and if he will do it through a joint event or several independent announcements, he can confirm that they plan to talk about three games.

Skate 4 will only have ‘Skate’ by nameThe first is the highly anticipated Skate 4, which it would only be named Skate and from which some leaked images emerged last April. It was announced at the 2020 conference and since then we have not heard much about it, although it is a saga that is very dear to a specific audience.

The second big announcement would be that of the new Need for Speed, which, in principle, should have its launch set for this year 2022. Although he cannot confirm what it will be called, Henderson says that Need for Speed: Unbound it has been used during development, although it may have been as a codename.

Finally, the third announcement that we will have news about during the month of July is FIFA 23, the new installment of the Electronic Arts soccer franchise. This is the last numbered delivery to arrive accompanied by the name of FIFAsince in the next edition the game will be called EA Sports FC.

In 3DJuegos we will be attentive to the possible announcements that EA may carry out during this next month, although no kind of EA Play expected that unites them and there are no other titles in sight that can accompany these three announcements that, presumably, will be the company’s next releases.

