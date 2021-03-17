EA promises to address racism and other offensive content in FIFA with new technology

EA has vowed to clamp down on racist and offensive content present on FIFA, and is developing new technology to address this issue.

Eurogamer released a report today outlining how players have bypassed FIFA 21’s name filters to display offensive club names, players, and comments in the game’s Pro Clubs mode, with some examples seen by Eurogamer alluding to far-right groups and promoting racist ideology.

Players can report these infractions in-game, but many players have reported that those names still prevail in-game. Since the launch of FIFA 21, EA has confirmed to Eurogamer that it has already banned more than 9,000 accounts, as well as that it has issued more than 25,000 warnings related to offensive content in the game.

EA’s full statement sent to Eurogamer describes its current strategy and how it plans to improve it, implementing new technology in the coming months to address this issue. “Both Electronic Arts and EA Sports are committed to making our games and experiences fun, fair and safe for everyone. We filter user-generated content in areas such as game chat and EA account, player and team names, to block profane text that could be used to demean or harass. “, starts.

“Based on our Positive Play Charter, our teams are focused on improving in-game moderation and reporting tools, along with the ability for players to report any offensive content at ea.com/report.”, keep going. “This helps to ensure that when people break the rules, there are easily accessible channels to report problem players or inappropriate content. We take all reports seriously and take regular action against our findings. Since the launch of FIFA 21, we have banned 9,000 accounts and issued more than 25,000 warnings or suspensions as a result of inappropriate or offensive content. “, keep going. “We are committed to continually advancing our tools and solutions to address new challenges, including smarter monitoring and mitigation technology to be released in the coming months.”.

In other FIFA news, EA is investigating allegations that an employee sold rare Ultimate Team items for real money.