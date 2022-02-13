EA removes Marc Overmars from FIFA Ultimate Team after scandal and dismissal

The Dutch soccer figure was involved in a scandal for inappropriate behavior at the Ajax club.

Regardless of the opinion that one has about the FIFA saga, the truth is that the volume of games that it moves each year, make it a symbol of soccer in the world and, aware of this, EA Sports responds quickly, when it comes to withdraw from the game footballers involved in scandals arising from their conduct. He did it recently with Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, and now it’s sporting director Marc Overmars, who has been dropped.

Marc Overmars ICON items will no longer be available in packs“To the FIFA community, Marc Overmars will no longer appear in FIFA Ultimate Team packs. [FUT] nor in Ultimate Draft. Therefore, Marc Overmars ICON items will no longer be available in packs,” the developers said.

Marc Overmars, figure of the Dutch national team in the 90s and former sports director of the Ajax club -of which he was also a player- was fired the previous weekend, after multiple complaints of harassment by team workers.

PAINFUL BACKGROUND

Unfortunately, the Overmars case is not the only one, nor is it particularly unusual. Just last week, EA had to take the same action against Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood, whose partner accused him of rape, the same allegations that led to the retirement of Manchester City winger Benjamin Mendy just in September.

More about: FIFA Ultimate Team and FIFA 22.