EA retracts and will allow the download of The Sims 4: I do! in Russia despite homophobic policies

A controversial decision by Electronic Arts in relation to The Sims 4 made headlines a week ago, as the company had announced that the expansion The Sims 4: I do! It was not going to be released in Russia after refusing to censor this DLC in which a marriage of two women is narrated. Well, they have corrected it.

Through a statement issued on its official website, EA has retracted the decision, stating that the team believed that it could not freely share the story of this couple. downloadable content will finally be published in Russia after learning that, despite the fact that unions between people of the same sex are prohibited in the country, they have more possibilities than they thought to be able to launch it.

“We have been listening to the sentiments of our community, including support for our decision and concern for other members of the community,” the statement said. “It is equally important to us uphold our valuesincluding opposing homophobia, and sharing stories like this with those who most want and need it.”

Its launch is delayed to the 23rdThe small inconvenience derived from all this is that EA wants all players to be able to enjoy the expansion starring Cam and Dom at the same time, which is why the world launch has been delayed to the day 23 of Februarywhen they will also include the Russian territory among the countries to which the downloadable content will arrive.

The DLC I do! of The Sims 4 will be available on PC and Mac via Steam and Origin, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Several titles will not be able to launch in other markets due to cases like the one we just discussed. An example of this is what happens in chinawhere they monitor sexuality, morality, and historical values ​​in the various games released in the region.

