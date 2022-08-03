EA Sports FC will name LaLiga 2023-2024: the details of something more than a millionaire sponsorship

The video game company will contribute about 30 million euros a year by expanding its current sponsorship.

A few weeks ago we learned of the end of the sponsorship agreement between LaLiga and Banco Santander at the end of the 2022-2023 season, which is yet to begin. But possibly few of us thought that the replacement for the financial institution would be nothing less than EA Sports, which according to Marca will contribute about 30 million euros for naming rights by expanding their sponsorship with the competition.

EA Sports will launch a new football brand in 2023 after its divorce with FIFAAlways according to the sports newspaper, the pact between the North American firm and the highest soccer competition in Spain will be valid for five years, and practically doubles the 17 million euros that Banco Santander gave until now. In addition, as we indicated at the beginning, the developers of FIFA 23 maintain their other sponsor agreements valued at another 30 million euros per season.

Something more than a name for LaLiga

In addition to a name change for LaLiga —including the First Division, Second Division, Promises and Promises and eLiga—, the agreement includes a facelift for the competition, incorporating new logos, graphics, fonts and other visual elements. “This association will offer news in the gamenotable improvements in the broadcasting of matches, increased interaction with fans and joint commitments to support grassroots initiatives”.

“LaLiga’s contribution to EA Sports FC will be immense, not only from a visual aspect, but through technological improvements and in-game development, further blurring the lines between the real and virtual world of football“, says Nick Wlodyka, general manager of the Electronic Arts football simulator.

A few weeks ago the Expansión newspaper advanced the agreement, carried out in absolute secrecy by Javier Tebas, president of the Professional Football League, betting on some of the large technology firms in the sector such as Amazon. Finally it was EA Sports who was behind a revolutionary operation.

“EA Sports represents the forefront of interactive football experiences, while LaLiga is at the forefront of football competitions in the world, with unrivaled experiences for fans both on the field, on broadcast and in the digital realm,” says Javier Tebas. “We have been strategic partners with EA Sports for years and this expanded agreement is a commitment to offer all football lovers a qualitative leap from the point of view of innovation, merging the virtual and real world of the beautiful game, with which to especially inspire the youngest”, adds the executive.

This agreement comes at a key moment for EA Sports, which will face the end of its contractual relationship with FIFA in 2023 after nearly 30 years of collaboration. But for now, it’s time to wait for FIFA 23, which yesterday presented new features in Career mode. The soccer simulator will come to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Stadia and, through a Legacy Edition, to Nintendo Switch this coming September 30.

Update: news updated to include statements and details of the agreement once confirmed by the National Professional Football League.

