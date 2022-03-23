EA Sports PGA Tour confirms release window and shares several golf game news

The video game will include the four major men’s tournaments and one of the main women’s.

Electronic Arts today shared a new launch window for EA Sports PGA Tour after confirming several months ago that the golf simulator would not arrive in time for its originally planned release date this spring. Finally, the video game would have a one-year delay in landing, now being confirmed for the second quarter of 2023. On the other hand, and to make the wait lighter, the North American company has left new details of the production.

In the first place, those responsible for EA Sports PGA Tour have reintroduced the simulator as the home of the four major tournaments of this sport (the Augusta Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open and the British Open). Additionally, players will be able to build their own race as they automatically compete in The Players Championship, the 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs. As in the real competition, players must earn points in their Career mode to be eligible to win the FedExCup. In addition, Career mode will have the Korn Ferry Tour backthe premier development tour on the professional circuit, adding another layer of depth to the game that will allow players to hone their skills before joining the PGA Tour.

FIFA Parents have also worked with America’s premier organization for female professional golfers, or LPGA, allowing players to play as multiple athletes and even create their own golfer thanks to the newly revised Create-A-Player feature. In addition, the game is incorporated into the Evian Championship, one of the five most important tournaments on the women’s circuit. Finally, the presence of Iona Stephen is mentioned among the commentators.

EA Sports PGA Tour promises users a high-fidelity experience and photorealistic images thanks to the use of the Frostbite engine. At the moment no new images and trailers of the proposal have been offered, so we will have to wait to find out how ambitious it is on a graphic level. The publisher is also facing these days the decision to go ahead with the FIFA brand in its soccer simulation franchise.

