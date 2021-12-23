EA Sports removes Sergio Agüero from FIFA 22 after his retirement as a professional soccer player

A title update, which arrived on the same day as the player’s retirement, removed him from almost all game modes.

By Axel García / Updated 23 December 2021, 00:52 12 comments

Just a few hours after the professional soccer player, Sergio Aguero, will announce his retirement due to health problems, EA Sports eliminated his character from FIFA 22. Now, with the exception of Ultimate Team mode, the player is no longer available in the title.

I am very proud of the career I hadSergio AgueroOn December 16, Agüero confirmed his retirement at a press conference. Following the suggestions and indications from the doctors who cared for him, the player decided that it would be best to completely abandon the sport. “I have decided to stop playing professional football, it is a very hard time,” said Agüero.

The former Argentine player said that it took him 10 days to reach that decision, after the medical team mentioned that it would be the best for his future. “I’m very proud of the career I had, “said Agüero.” I always dreamed of playing soccer. “

In FIFA 22, Sergio Agüero had an overall score of 87, a very high level among the characters available in the game, including attributes that surpassed the 90 points, like positioning. However, you will still be able to use the player in Ultimate TeamWell, you can still get it in the transfer market on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, at a price of 18,000 coins.

FIFA 22 has been very popular at Christmas time, as the title, along with others from EA, was one of the most purchased during the holidays in the United Kingdom. However, the issue of its new name has not yet been resolved, as EA Sports continues to grapple with the conflicts of the license of FIFA.

