EA triumphs at Christmas: its games are the most purchased during the holidays in the United Kingdom

A compilation shows which are the most popular titles at Christmas, where EA stands out followed by Activision Blizzard.

Indeed, EA has managed to get the attention of an overwhelming number of players. Powerful franchises like FIFA, which have captivated players year after year, have made the developer and publisher one of the most popular companies during christmas in the United Kingdom. A feat that he repeats again with his FIFA 22 and a very prominent dominance in the market.

EA has dominated the Christmas scene 13 timesThis information has been released thanks to GfK, a company specialized in analysis in the consumer products industry. Christopher Dring, a journalist for Gamesindustry, has had access to a list of video games in the United Kingdom that have occupied the top 1 at Christmas since 1984. Here, we see how EA has succeeded up to 13 years with games like Need for Speed: Most Wanted, Medal of Honor: Rising Sun or the aforementioned FIFA deliveries.

But Activision Blizzard It is not far behind in this popularity competition, as it has led the Christmas season 10 times thanks to the Call of Duty titles, an award that has not been achieved this year because of an unstoppable FIFA 22. These two companies aside, the list also features curiosities as Nintendo has only starred in 1998 with Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

These data only reaffirm the high EA position in the video game market, as we already knew that FIFA 22 continues to reign over British lands since its launch in October. In addition, this popularity has given EA a lot of information about the success of its games or the trends of its users, something he recently shared with the 2021 gaming data.

