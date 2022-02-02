EA will continue to evaluate NFTs as it focuses on “delivering the best experience”

The company’s CEO also mentioned that he sees EA as an independent studio that continues to grow.

By Axel García / Updated February 2, 2022, 01:22 9 comments

During the same conference with analysis of results, EA detailed its approach around the NFT, something they had done previously, but this time, the vision does not seem to be as clear as the study had previously declared. The CEO of the company, Andrew Wilson, also stated that he sees EA as an independent company, focused on growing bit by bit by bringing in studios that “fit.”

EA plans to continue getting studies that ‘fit’After mentioning that NFTs would be the future of the video game industry, the opinion that Wilson shared today is quite different, since he mentioned that EA will continue them evaluating along with blockchain technology, taking into account the huge number of collectibles available in video games. For now, the studio will focus on giving its community “the best experience.”

While he didn’t strictly mention that he’s not looking to get EA bought out, Wilson expressed his vision of growing the company with the arrival of more and more studios. The CEO believes that a Union of games and entertainment is on the way, and he seeks to create more tools that they reach the fans for when this happens. The CEO also intends to put EA IP at the center of everything, building experiences that players can not only play, but also watch, create, and more.

EA isn’t the only one with an eye on NFTs, as SEGA hasn’t backed down from its bet on blockchain, and others like Ubisoft blame gamers, saying the community “doesn’t get it.” However, there are also those who are totally against, like the creator of It Takes Two, and some who they changed their minds, as the voice of Joel in The Last of Us.

