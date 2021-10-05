Each the factions of LJP, Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras were given the brand new birthday celebration identify in addition to election symbols.

New Delhi : The Election Fee has allocated other election symbols and names to each the factions of Lok Janshakti Birthday party. The place Chirag Paswan, son of former Union Minister past due Ram Vilas Paswan, has been allocated a birthday celebration named Lok Janshakti Birthday party (Ram Vilas) at the side of the helicopter election image. On the identical time, the identify of the birthday celebration of Chirag’s uncle, Union Minister Pashupati Paras, will probably be Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Birthday party. The Nationwide Lok Janshakti Birthday party of Pashupati Paras has been given the stitching device election image.Additionally Learn – Election Fee confiscated the election image of Lok Janshakti Birthday party, there’s a battle between Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras factions

Previous on October 2, the Election Fee had prohibited using the Lok Janshakti Birthday party (LJP) identify or its image 'Bungale' through the Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras factions until the fee disputes between rival teams. does no longer settle. The fee additionally acknowledged that each the factions can use the to be had symbols to field their applicants within the by-elections to the 2 meeting seats in Bihar within the coming days.

The order at the moment acknowledged, "Each the teams can be identified through such names as they will make a selection for his or her respective teams, which might also come with hyperlinks with their guardian birthday celebration, Lok Janshakti Birthday party, in the event that they so need." Via-elections for Kusheshwar seat and Tarapur meeting seats in Bihar will probably be hung on October 30. Now each the events can use their respective new names and new election symbols. (Enter – ANI and PTI)