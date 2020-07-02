Eagles’ ‘Dwell From the Forum MMXVIII’ to Be First Concert on ESPN – Variety

Music and sports activities — arguably the two types of mainstream leisure hardest hit by the pandemic lockdown — will get some succor on Sunday when ESPN will air its first-ever live performance: the Eagles’ “Dwell from the Forum MMXVIII.”

For these whose roman-numeral-translation abilities are missing, the live performance dates from 2018, when the group was on an intensive North American tour that discovered core members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit accompanied by Vince Gill and Deacon Frey; the latter is the son of late Eagles cofounder Glenn Frey. The group arrived at the Forum in Los Angeles for 3 sold-out live shows on September 12, 14, and 15, with highlights from all three reveals compiled into the new 26-song dwell album and live performance movie that premieres on ESPN Sunday night time, offered by longtime Eagles fan, ESPN’s Chris Berman (who presumably will not say that the group “might… go… all… the… manner!”).

“Music and sports activities followers have been shut out from dwell occasions for greater than three months. The premiere of ‘Dwell from the Forum MMXVIII’ this July four th weekend on ESPN, is the Eagles’ reward to their followers,” mentioned the band’s longtime supervisor, Irving Azoff.

“This was a uncommon alternative to companion with considered one of the best bands of all time to carry audiences some new and thrilling leisure,” mentioned Burke Magnus, ESPN’s government VP of programming, acquisitions and scheduling. “We’re thrilled to have the alternative to showcase this momentous occasion from the Forum.”

The live performance, which options band hits like “Resort California,” “Take It Straightforward,” “Life in the Quick Lane” and “Desperado” together with deeper cuts and bandmembers’ solo hits like Henley’s “Boys Of Summer time,” Walsh’s “Rocky Mountain Method,” and Gill’s “Don’t Let Our Love Begin Slippin’ Away,” was directed by Nick Wickham and filmed on 14 4K cameras.

Eagles’ “Resort California” 2021 tour dates:

September 2021

16 Denver, CO Pepsi Heart (Initially Fri, Sep 18, 2020)

18 Denver, CO Pepsi Heart (Initially Fri, Sep 19, 2020)

21 Dallas, TX American Airways Heart (Initially Wed, Oct 21, 2020)

24 Phoenix, AZ Speaking Stick Resort Area (Initially Sat, Oct 24, 2020)

25 Phoenix, AZ Speaking Stick Resort Area (Initially Solar, Oct 25, 2020)

October

1 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Vitality Heart (Initially Fri, Oct 16, 2020)

2 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Vitality Heart (Initially Sat, Oct 17, 2020)

15 Los Angeles, CA Forum (Initially Fri, Sep 25, 2020)

16 Los Angeles, CA Forum (Initially Sat, Sep 26, 2020)

19 Los Angeles, CA Forum (Initially Tue, Sep 29, 2020)

22 San Francisco, CA Chase Heart (Initially Fri, Oct 2, 2020)

23 San Francisco, CA Chase Heart (Initially Sat, Oct 3, 2020)