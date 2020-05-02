Eagles’ Fall ‘Resort California’ Tour Postponed Once more, to Fall 2021 – Variety

Checking into the Resort California is popping out to be lots more durable than leaving in any case. Dates on a 2020 tour during which the Eagles have been to carry out the “Resort California” album in its entirety have now been postponed for a second time. As soon as slated for this spring, then subsequently bumped to this fall, the reveals will now land in September and October of 2021, a 12 months and a half after authentic scheduled.

The transfer is one other signal that main artists and promoters are more and more wanting to the summer season of fall of 2021 because the most secure time to rebook enviornment and stadium gigs, with a resumption later this 12 months and even firstly of subsequent 12 months wanting like a riskier proposition.

This leg of the band’s “Resort California” tour, which was already underway earlier than the pandemic hit, consists of 12 reveals in six cities within the central or western U.S.

The tour will now decide up in Denver on Sept. 16, 2021.

Representatives for the Eagles urged followers to maintain onto their tickets, however mentioned that refunds will probably be obtainable, with extra data at livenation.com or by contacts on the level of buy.

The tour has the band taking part in the “Resort California” album with an orchestra and choir, adopted by a biggest hits set after an intermission. They premiered the present with three reveals on the MGM Grand Backyard Area in fall 2019, then started touring it in earnest in Atlanta Feb. 7, persevering with by a Houston gig March 7 earlier than the group was compelled to delay the remaining dates.

In late March, the group introduced that the postponed reveals would have make-up dates scheduled for Sept. 18 by Oct. 25 of this 12 months. The unlikelihood of these gigs happening develop into extra obvious this week as California governor Gavin Newsom introduced this week that concert events within the state would solely resume in a fourth and remaining section of reopening, similtaneously sporting occasions, and after film theaters. He mentioned this remaining section would solely happen when a vaccine or mass immunity rendered the overwhelming majority of the inhabitants protected — a timetable that leaves little allowance for enviornment reveals this fall.

The brand new lineup of Eagles reveals follows:

Denver, Pepsi Middle — Sept. 16, 18, 2021

(authentic dates: March 26, 28, 2020)

(first postponement dates: Sept, 18-19, 2020)

Dallas, American Airways Middle — Sept. 21, 2021

(authentic date: March 17, 2020)

(first postponement date: Oct. 21, 2020)

Phoenix, Speaking Stick Resort Area — Sept 24-25, 2021

(authentic dates: April 21, 26, 2020)

(first postponement dates: Oct. 24-25, 2020)

St. Paul, Xcel Power Middle — Oct. 1-2, 2021

(authentic dates: April 3-4, 2020)

(first postponement dates: Oct. 16-17, 2020)

Los Angeles, the Discussion board — Oct. 15, 16, 19, 2021

(authentic dates: April 17, 18, 24, 2020)

(first postponement dates: Sept. 25, 26, 29, 2020)

San Francisco, Chase Middle — Oct. 22-23, 2021

(authentic dates: April 11-12, 2020)

(first postponement dates: Oct. 2-3, 2020)