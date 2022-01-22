Earlier than Republic Day 2022, Pakistani flag present in Jammu’s Samba sector, wrote 4 Whatsapp numbers, created panic

Republic Day 2022: There are best 4 days left for Republic Day and safety has been tightened around the nation, particularly within the border spaces with Pakistan and China. Absolutely alert from terrorist assaults, the military is maintaining a tally of each unmarried task within the border spaces. This morning, there was a stir because of the unexpected discovery of a Pakistani flag at a distance of 6 to 7 kilometers from the Raghuchak border within the Samba sector of Jammu. 4 WhatsApp numbers also are written in this Pakistani flag. Yash Buddy, an area Panch of Samba house, knowledgeable the police.Additionally Learn – Amar Jawan Jyoti: Earlier than the Republic Day 2022, the federal government has determined to merge the Amar Jawan Jyoti with the flame of the Nationwide Struggle Memorial.

Native other people instructed {that a} Pakistani flag has been discovered right here, on which 4 Pakistani telephone numbers are written and it’s been mentioned to touch the ones numbers. Taking rapid cognizance, the police reached the spot and took ownership of that Pakistani flag and strict interrogation of the folks is occurring. Alternatively, there is not any details about the Pakistani flag, the place did the flag come from and who introduced it and dropped it there. Additionally Learn – Republic Day 2022: First half-hour extend within the historical past of Republic Day parade, know the rationale; Watch Video

Allow us to inform you that Pakistan has achieved nefarious acts of this technique repeatedly ahead of and this time once more this Pakistani flag has been discovered, on which 4 Pakistani telephone numbers are written. There may be an environment of panic in all the house because of the arriving of the flag. There was a stir within the nation because of the receipt of the sort of flag ahead of 26 January. Alternatively, the police is actively investigating it and has appealed to the folks to not panic. Additionally Learn – Alert issued in Delhi-NCR amid intelligence about terrorist assault ahead of Republic Day, those actions banned

Allow us to tell that during view of the potential for terrorist assault ahead of Republic Day, complete safety preparations had been made. The nefarious designs of terrorists won’t ever be allowed to be fulfilled, the police and safety forces are absolutely ready for this.