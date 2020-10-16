Earlier there was talk of casteism in elections, now people have to show report card: BJP President Nadda

Banka (Bihar): BJP President JP Nadda claimed on Friday that speeches in earlier elections used to promote racism, fighting and quarreling, but after the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now showing the report card of his work to the public it happens. Also Read – Video Chirag said – No need of PM Modi’s picture, he lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman

Addressing an election rally in Banka, the BJP president said that after Modi’s arrival, the country’s political culture has changed and now people have to show their work report cards. Nadda said that in 2015, Modi had announced a package of one lakh 25 thousand crore rupees for Bihar. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Ram-Ravana’ ‘entry’ in Bihar assembly election! Know what is the matter

Appealing to the mandate of the National Democratic Alliance, the BJP president said, “A vigilante society is the one that recognizes the vigilant leader, commends the vigilant leader, knows his interest and is ready to avoid his harm. is.” Also Read – BJP MLA said in favor of accused in Ballia case- Dhirendra Pratap has shot in self defense

Underlining the importance of silk in Bhagalpur, Nadda appealed to the youth to be ‘vocal for local’ on Modi’s call. He said, “Branding the silk of Bhagalpur in the world, the Government of India and the Government of Bihar will help you.” He claimed that Bihar has developed in every area of ​​Railways, Education, Health, Roads in the NDA Government itself.

Today he addressed an election public meeting in Banka, Bihar.

In the first election speeches of 2014, there was an allegation against each other and an attempt to break the society, but respected Mr. @narendramodi Ji changed the culture of politics. Today it has become necessary to show the report card of their work to the public. pic.twitter.com/k3mTUCfY0d – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 16, 2020

During his address, Nadda also referred to the abolition of the provisions of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of the Ram temple and the abolition of three divorces at once. He said that over the years we all wished that the grand Ram temple should be built, but the Congress party used to work to hang it, trap it, wander it.

The BJP president said, “We are grateful that the Supreme Court decided, Modi ji laid the foundation stone and now the grand Ram temple will be constructed.”

Nadda said that the Indian Army is standing firmly in front of China and the task of giving a befitting reply to Pakistan has also been done by Modi’s leadership. He said that on a large scale, road infrastructure has been prepared from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh in the last six years and bridges and airports have been constructed in the border areas.

Taking a dig at the RJD, the BJP president alleged that he remembers the day when the postal bungalow in Patna could not stand after seven in the evening. Nadda said that they talk of development today, but it is this party, under whose rule Shahabuddin continued to get political patronage and when Nitish Kumar’s government came, Shahabuddin was sent to jail.

Nadda said that in the corona virus epidemic, Modi ji took a bold decision, took a timely lockdown and strengthened the health resources in the country and secured the lives of the countrymen. Nadda said that the government of Nitish Kumar has extended government help by direct cash transfer to the house of 1.41 crore ration card holders.