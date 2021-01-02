Early morning rain in Delhi, NCR, cold cold in North India will increase further

Delhi, NCR, rain, weather, news: In the midst of the cold winter in northern India, there has been light rain in Delhi-NCR on Saturday morning. It is expected to get colder fast. On Saturday morning, light rain has occurred in many places including Noida along Ghazipur, Janpath, UP border of Delhi. In North India, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, there is a thick fog with severe cold. Also Read – Farmers’ demonstration amidst fierce cold wave, press conference to be held at 5.30 pm

It was raining in some places in Delhi today. (Photos from Firoz Shah Road) pic.twitter.com/IYICQERZVk – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 2, 2021

Please tell that this morning, the Meteorological Department had issued an alert about 2 hours before the rain that Mahendragarh, Kosli, Hansi, Tosham, Rohtak, Jind, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Karnal, Shamli, Kaithal, Deoband, Saharanpur, Narwana, Light to moderate rains will occur in Baghpat, Narnaul and there will be rain in the surrounding areas.

Delhi: Parts of the national capital receive light spells of rain; visuals from Janpath pic.twitter.com/HSNZeKRPY2 – ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Explain that the Meteorological Department had said on Friday, “Cold wave is going on in many parts of North West India and Central India. The same situation will prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

Parts of Delhi receive light rain; visuals from near Gazipur border pic.twitter.com/D5QtMThRIl – ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Cold winds are blowing in Uttar Pradesh with fog prevailing. A driver in Moradabad said, “There is a lot of cold and fog. I have reached here in 6 hours from Delhi, it takes only 3: 30-3: 45 hours on normal days. ”