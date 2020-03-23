Early Star Wars: The Force Awakens Concept Art Reunites Luke With Darth Vader’s Helmet

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied corporations. We might earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

It is nearly laborious to consider, however the Skywalker Saga has been over for numerous months. J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker arrived again in December, and wrapped up the nine-film narrative that started again with A New Hope. Abrams additionally kickstarted the franchise again up with The Force Awakens, so he is seen loads of ideas come and go over time. In actual fact, a brand new idea artwork exhibits Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker reunited with Darth Vader’s signature masks.