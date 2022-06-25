Earn free coins in eFootball 2022 for a limited time with the new soccer game campaign

You only need to log in for the next few days in Konami’s free to play soccer title.

Those who are enjoying eFootball 2022 on the different platforms have a good opportunity to continue unlocking good players for their team. In addition to the premiere of the second season, Konami has started a free to play campaign that will allow us to win free coins.

You just need to log in to the gameTo get hold of them we just have to log in game football in the next few days. This login campaign started yesterday and will run until mid-July with different rewards based on how many times you log in to eFootball during this period.

In addition, we will be able to access feasible agreements to unlock real madrid players during July. Although Konami does not have the license of the name of the team and calls it Madrid Chamartín B, the real players are with their name, appearance and statistics.

We leave you below the different dates and rewards that appear on the official website, which we will have to collect directly from our personal mailbox.

From June 23 to 30 at 03:59 (CEST)

Start of session 1: 30 eFootball coins



Start of session 2: 10 eFootball coins



Start of session 3: 10 eFootball coins



Start of session 4: 20 eFootball coins



Start of session 5: 10 eFootball coins



Start of session 6: 10 eFootball coins



Start of session 7: 10 eFootball coins



From June 30 to July 7 at 03:59 (CEST)

Start of session 1: 30 eFootball coins



Start of session 2: 10 eFootball coins



Start of session 3: 10 eFootball coins



Start of session 4: 20 eFootball coins



Start of session 5: 10 eFootball coins



Start of session 6: 10 eFootball coins



Start of session 7: 10 eFootball coins



From July 7 to 13 at 03:59 (CEST)

Sign-in 1: Feasible deal ‘Legendary: Madrid Chamartin B’



Sign-in 2: Doable deal ‘Legendary: Madrid Chamartin B’



Sign-in 3: Doable deal ‘Legendary: Madrid Chamartin B’



Sign In 4: Feasible Deal ‘Legendary: Madrid Chamartin B’



Sign In 5: Feasible Deal ‘Legendary: Madrid Chamartin B’



Sign In 6: Feasible Deal ‘Legendary: Madrid Chamartin B’



Sign-in 7: Feasible deal ‘Legendary: Madrid Chamartin B’



The Japanese soccer game is available to download for free on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and mobile devices, and the truth is that is gaining popularity and players with the passing of the months. After a disastrous premiere, the new version of eFootball 2022 is much more similar to the gameplay we expect from Konami.

