Earthquake: 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Rajasthan, 106 km from Jodhpur

Earthquake in Rajasthan, Earthquake, Rajasthan: An earthquake has befell in Rajasthan lately at round 11:15 pm. An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 at the Richter scale befell 106 km west-southwest of Jodhpur. This data has been given via the Nationwide Heart for Seismology.Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Panchayat Chunav: Panchayat elections in Rajasthan from day after today, balloting will probably be held in 6 districts, know complete main points

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 at the Richter scale befell 106 km west-southwest of Jodhpur, Rajasthan at 1115 hours: Nationwide Heart for Seismology – ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

Additionally Learn – Gold Paduka: Vote fulfilled, gold paduka in Rajasthan temple, donated glass

In line with the Nationwide Heart for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 at the Richter scale struck Rajasthan at 11:15 am, 106 km west-southwest of Jodhpur. Additionally Learn – Earthquake in Karnataka: Earthquake tremors felt in 50 villages of Kalaburagi, Karnataka, other people got here out in their properties

There used to be an underwater earthquake within the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday

Allow us to tell that previous on Tuesday, after the underwater earthquake within the Bay of Bengal, its tremors have been felt in Chennai and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. There used to be an earthquake of five.1 magnitude underneath the ocean within the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. The Nationwide Heart for Seismology (NCS) had stated that the earthquake befell at 12.35 pm on Tuesday. Its epicenter used to be situated 296 km south-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh at a intensity of 10 km within the Bay of Bengal. The epicenter of the earthquake used to be 320 km east-northeast of Chennai. Citizens of Chennai, Kakinada and adjacent spaces felt the tremors for someday. Tremors have been felt in Kakinada, Rajol, Palakollu and Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh. In Kakinada, the lovers began shaking within the properties and issues began falling from the cabinets. Some other people stated that the tremor used to be felt for a couple of seconds and there used to be no harm. Tremors have been felt in some portions of Chennai.