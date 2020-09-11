Earthquake: Earth shaken again in Maharashtra, tremors felt in Palghar

New Delhi: A tremor of moderate intensity earthquake was felt in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday morning. The National Seismology Center (NCS) said that a tremor of 3.5 magnitude earthquake was felt at a depth of 10 km at 3.57 am. Several shocks of low intensity earthquake were felt in this district adjoining Gujarat and Mumbai. Also Read – Now Kangana Ranaut said- The building where I live belongs to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 03:57 am today, 98-km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/j78187pj3v
– ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

Explain that in the last few days, mild tremors have been felt in many parts of Maharashtra including Nashik, Palghar. Earthquake tremors were felt in Mumbai recently. Its intensity on the Richter scale was 3.5. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck at eight in the morning on Monday. Its center was 102 km away in north Mumbai.