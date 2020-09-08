Earthquake: Earth shakes again in Maharashtra, earthquake in Nashik now – 3.8 recorded intensity

Earthquake In Nashik: There have been mild tremors in many cities of Maharashtra for the past several days. Now the news of earthquake is coming out from Nashki. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was felt 103 kilometers west of Nashik at 09:50 in the morning. Earthquake intensity on the Richter scale measured 3.8, although there is no reported loss of life or property. Also Read – Earthquake In Mumbai: Earth shakes again in Mumbai, tremors of magnitude 3.5 felt

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale occurred 103 km West of Nashik, Maharashtra at 09:50 am today: National Center for Seismology (NCS)

– ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Let us know that in the last few days, mild tremors of earthquake (Maharashtra Earthquake) are being felt in many parts of Maharashtra including Nashik, Palghar. Earthquake tremors were felt in Mumbai a day earlier. At the same time, two days ago two shocks of low intensity earthquake were felt in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The head of Palghar District Disaster Control Cell, Vivekananda Kadam, said that the first earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on Dahanu tehsil was felt at 11.43 pm on Friday night and the second tremor of magnitude 3.6 quake in Talsari tehsil at 11.41 pm.

(Input: agency)