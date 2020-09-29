Earthquake: Earthquake hits 3 in 5 hours; 4.1 earthquake shakes Gujarat’s land

Earthquake: A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was felt in Rajkot district of Gujarat at 3:49 pm on Tuesday. However, there is no news of loss of life or property. According to Gandhinagar-based Seismological Research Institute (ISR), the quake occurred at 3.49 pm which was centered at a depth of 14.5 km 25 km east-northeast of Upleta in the district. Also Read – Earthquake: Earth shaken again in Maharashtra, tremors felt in Palghar

An official of the Rajkot Rural Police said, “There have been no reports of loss of life or property from any area.” Earlier this afternoon, tremors were also felt in Leh and Arunachal Pradesh. The intensity of the Leh earthquake was 3.2 on the Richter scale. While the magnitude of the earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh was 3.5. However, the tremors were felt in Rajkot. People felt the shaking of their homes. After which there was a lot of fear among the people. Also Read – Earthquake tremors in parts of North Gujarat

A few days before this in Gujarat, earthquake tremors were felt in Kutch. On the one hand, there is a global pandemic corona, on the other hand, the tremors of earthquakes are felt on the other day. As of now, there has not been much damage due to earthquake in Rajkot, Gujarat till the time of writing the report. Also Read – VIDEO SHOWING EARTHQUAKE IN MEXICO WITH 7.2 INTENSITY. VIDEO: 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Mexico, fear atmosphere among people

A few days ago, the intensity of the earthquake in Kutch was also measured at 4.1. No loss of life or property has been reported due to the earthquake of low intensity. Apart from this, the intensity of earthquake in Leh was 3.2 and 3.5 in Arunachal Pradesh.