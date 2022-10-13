“Earthquake”, “end of an era” and “cold water bucket”: the repercussions in the world after Gallardo’s decision to leave River Plate

The repercussions of the departure of Marcelo Gallardo from River Plate in the main sports media in the world

Marcelo Gallardo announced his departure from River Plate After eight and a half years at the head of a successful cycle with the Núñez club, where he raised no less than 14 titles. An incredible record of Doll, who from 2023 will take a break. The news fell like a bomb in Argentina and the world’s leading sports media echoed the coach’s shocking announcement.

In Spain, the newspaper Brand Madrid headlined strong and described the news as a “earthquake”. The impact of leaving the Doll surprised in the place where he made history by winning the final of the Copa Libertadores 3-1 against Boca Juniors, in 2018.

Diario Marca de España published on the front page the departure of Marcelo Gallardo from River Plate

the spanish newspaper As He also put in his lines that the end of Gallardo’s cycle was “a bucket of cold water” with the DT’s phrases at the press conference. The Catalans Sport y Sports world They added that this decision of the one born in Merlo, Buenos Aires, surely has to do with the desire to make the leap to European football. They also clarify that the 46-year-old coach was in the sights of FC Barcelona after the departure of the Dutch Ronald Koeman.

The newspaper Sport de Catalunya with the theme of the day in Argentina: the decision of Marcelo Gallardo

In France, where Gallardo played in Ligue 1 for the AS Monaco (1999-2003) y Paris Saint-Germain (2007-2008)the portals of the newspapers The team y The Parisian They were surprised: “After eight seasons and 14 titles, the former Parisian Marcelo Gallardo announces his departure from River Plate.” Let us remember that the Doll it also sounded for the PSG bench. While the Gallic half RMC Sports elected headline with “The end of an era”.

L’Equipe, from France, and the note on Marcelo Gallardo’s ad

“A short speech to communicate a big decision”chose the Brazilian medium G-Globo, noting that Gallardo was the first Argentine soccer coach in 1963 to spend eight years with the same club. For his part, Lance.net He highlighted the brilliant trajectory of the Muñeco with a review of his cycle in River.

Brazil’s Lance Net

The numbers of Marcelo Gallardo in River Plate.

The Doll He directed 422 partiesof which he won 227, tied 111 and lost 84. During his long and successful cycle in River, which will come to an end in December, he accumulated 792 points about 1266 with a 62.56 percent effectiveness.

In addition, the most successful DT in River Plate history won 14 titles: seven locally (Argentina Cup 2016, 2017 and 2019, Super Cup 2017 and 2019, Champions Trophy 2021 and the First Division tournament 2021) and others seven internationally (Copa Sudamericana 2014, Suruga Bank 2015, Copa Libertadores 2015 and 2018 and Recopa Sudamericana 2015, 2016 and 2019).

In their eight appearances in the Copa Libertadores, River de Gallardo always showed their best version. In addition to staying with the aforementioned editions of 2015 and 2018, he reached the final in 2019, the semis in 2017 and 2020, the quarters in 2021 and only fell in the second round in 2016 and 2022.

