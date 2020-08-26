Entertainment

Earthquake In Durgapur: 4.1 magnitude earthquake in Durgapur, West Bengal

August 26, 2020
1 Min Read

Earthquake News: A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was felt in Durgapur in West Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning. Officials said the quake was felt in the industrial city and its surroundings. Also Read – Earthquake tremors occurred in Delhi 18 times in the last 4 months, residents should be careful

The National Seismology Center said that the epicenter of this earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers in the east-northeast, 110 kilometers from Durgapur. The earthquake came at seven in the morning at 54 minutes. Police said that till now no damage has been reported in the area.

Let us know that in recent times, many tremors have been felt in Delhi-NCR. Between April and June this year, 13 tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR.



About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

