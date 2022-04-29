Earthquake in Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton’s message in the face of rumors of retirement before the end of the season

There are rumors that Lewis Hamilton could retire from F1 before the end of the season (Photo: REUTERS)

It has not been an auspicious start to the season for Lewis Hamilton on the formula 1. The British pilot Mercedeswho last year was unable to defend the title and relinquished the throne to Max Verstappen, started the World Cup 2022 with little chance of fighting at the top. Therefore, to their 37 yearsstrong rumors have begun to emerge that he could retire before the end of the campaign.

After only four races, it has become clear that Hamilton It is far from the version that led him to win seven championships in the F1. The English driver has just finished in the 13th place in it Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna last Sunday and has even been surpassed by George Russellhis new teammate.

His juicy contract with Mercedes expires in 2023 but there have been some rumors that he could throw in the towel before the end of the year. That is why his own Hamilton He decided to break his silence with an enigmatic Instagram post containing a challenging message.

Hamilton’s post addressed rumors of his retirement.

“Working on my masterpiece, I will be the one who decides when it will be finished”wrote Lewis Hamilton in an Instagram post in which he appears surrounded by car tires from F1. It is a post that surely responds to the most recent statements of his detractors.

One of the main promoters of the version that affirms that Hamilton could even resign before the end of the season is the former world champion Jacques Villeneuvewho suggested that the seven-time world champion had to step aside.

“Will Hamilton still be in F1 in two or three years? Will it even make it to the end of this season? You may be depressed or you may be unable to deal with not winning more. Then maybe it’s time to decide that life is better without racing”, wrote the former Canadian pilot in his column for the site Formule1.nl.

Lewis Hamilton has not started well in the first four races of the 2022 World Cup (Photo: REUTERS)

Hamilton has previously revealed that he and Mercedes They are not satisfied with the yields obtained at the beginning of the year, where they have been far from competing for the championship. And the English pilot himself was also upset by the sayings that put him out of the sport, such as those of Jost Got itboss Williamswhich suggested that it should let younger drivers into the F1.

“I’ve seen a couple of comments from certain people I respected, but your comments are a bunch of nonsense, all designed to grab headlines and become relevant. I’m 100% committed With this team, just because we’ve been through a rough patch, it’s not in my DNA to walk away. We are the champions of the world and we’ll have to get through it, whether it’s this year or next year,” he replied. Hamilton.

Maybe Lewis Hamilton has been emotionally beaten by losing his eighth championship in 2021 and that his start to the season has not been as expected. However, even if he has considered retiring several times, there are enough signs that the losses are also one of the impulses for him to come back stronger.

