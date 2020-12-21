Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake tremors, panic in Jammu and Kashmir

Earthquake in Jammu Kashmir: The land of Jammu and Kashmir shook this morning. Earthquake occurred in Jammu and Kashmir. The earthquake occurred at 8.33 am. However, the intensity of the earthquake was low. The earthquake came at a speed of 3. 7 Richter scale. Also Read – Jammu Kashmir DDC Elections Results 2020: Preparations for counting of Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections complete, counting will be done in 20 districts, know details

According to the National Center for Seismology, there has been an earthquake this morning. People in Kammu Kashmir also felt the tremor of the earth due to earthquake. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election: Voting ends, 51 percent of total voting, results will be out on December 22

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir at 8:33 am today, according to National Center for Seismology Also Read – Preparing to give vaccine to 28 lakh high risk people in Jammu and Kashmir, know who will be given vaccine – ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

Please tell that these days there is severe cold in Jammu and Kashmir. In many places the mercury has gone into minus. The water of Dal Lake in Kashmir has frozen. People are walking on it. Meanwhile, there is panic in Logan due to earthquake.