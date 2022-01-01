Earthquake in Jammu-Kashmir: Earthquake tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir, the earth shook in Afghanistan and Tajikistan too

Earthquake in Jammu-Kashmir: Earthquake tremors had been felt in Jammu and Kashmir. Together with Jammu and Kashmir, earthquake tremors have additionally came about in Afghanistan and Tajikistan. The epicenter of the earthquake is alleged to be Faizabad of Afghanistan.Additionally Learn – Video: Military squaddies from LoC greeted the countrymen at the new yr, raised slogans of Mom India

In step with the Nationwide Middle for Seismology, an earthquake measuring 5.1 at the Richter scale used to be felt close to Fayzabad, Afghanistan nowadays. Together with this, earthquake tremors additionally came about within the neighboring nation of Tajikistan. On the similar time, its impact used to be additionally observed in Jammu and Kashmir. Earthquake tremors had been additionally felt in Jammu and Kashmir at 6.45 pm. Additionally Learn – Encounters in Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed, one policeman injured in two encounters

The folk of the realm had been in panic because of the tremors of the earthquake. Earthquake tremors had been felt again and again ahead of in Faizabad, Afghanistan. On this case this space is incorporated within the crimson zone.

