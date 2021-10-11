Earthquake in Karnataka: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 at the Richter scale struck Gulbarga within the evening

Earthquake in Karnataka: Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 at the Richter scale in Gulbarga बेंगलुरु: Earthquake has as soon as once more happened in Karnataka on Monday (October 11) evening. An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 at the Richter scale happened at 2154 in Gulbarga, Karnataka. This data has been given via the Nationwide Heart for Seismology (NCS). Within the closing 11 days, the tremors of earthquake had been felt in North Karnataka area for the 5th time.Additionally Learn – Earthquake In Karnataka: Earthquake in Karnataka shook the earth within the early morning, measured 3.2 magnitude

Alternatively, there is not any document of any harm to existence or assets because of the earthquake. Within sight spaces have been affected, the place other folks panicked and got here out in their houses. Additionally Learn – Earthquake: An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude in Japan’s capital Tokyo, has been issued a tsunami alert?

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 at the Richter scale, happened at 2154 hours in Gulbarga, Karnataka: Nationwide Heart for Seismology (NCS) (Knowledge supply: NCS) %.twitter.com/JgfzXd5owk – ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

Allow us to inform that sooner than the earthquake in Gulbarga, Karnataka, a light tremor of two.5 magnitude was once felt in Chincholi in Kalaburagi district of the state within the afternoon, because of which individuals residing close to the realm got here out in their houses. . The tremor of the earthquake was once felt right here simply 24 hours in the past. Alternatively, officers mentioned that there was once no document of lack of existence or assets because of the earthquake. Gadhikeshwar village and within sight spaces have been suffering from the earthquake, the place other folks panicked and got here out in their houses, he mentioned.

In line with the Karnataka State Herbal Crisis Tracking Heart (KSNDMC), the epicenter of the earthquake was once Maniarpally village in Telangana’s Sangareddy district. This village is situated very with reference to Karnataka. The KSNDMC mentioned in a commentary, “The epicenter of the earthquake was once 1.9 km northeast of Shivrampur village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburgi. For the fourth time within the closing 11 days, the tremors of earthquake had been felt in North Karnataka area. Previous on October 1 and October 5, the earthquake was once felt at Basavakalyan in Bidar district, which is close to Latur and Killari in within sight Maharashtra. In September 1993, there was once an incredible earthquake on this space, by which many of us died.