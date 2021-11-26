Earthquake in Kolkata Mizoram: Earthquake in Kolkata-Mizoram, tremors additionally felt in Bangladesh

Earthquake in Kolkata Mizoram: Earthquake tremors had been felt in 3 nations concurrently. Earthquake tremors hit Myanmar, India and Bangladesh. The impact of the earthquake was once in Kolkata, the capital of India’s West Bengal and Thenzawl in Mizoram. Folks felt sturdy tremors of earthquake in each those puts. The earthquake that struck early this morning created panic a number of the other folks.Additionally Learn – Announcement of Pak workforce for first Take a look at towards Bangladesh, likelihood for Imam-ul-Haq

It's being advised that in keeping with the Eu Mediterranean Seismological Middle (EMSC), the earthquake began 175 km from Chittagong, Bangladesh. It had its impact in India as smartly. Earthquake tremors felt in West Bengal and Mizoram.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 came about lately round 5:15 am at 73km SE of Thenzawl, Mizoram:

Nationwide Middle for Seismology %.twitter.com/Bz6dQf1SuJ – ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021



In conjunction with this, earthquake tremors had been additionally felt at the border of Myanmar and India. The magnitude of the earthquake was once 6.1 at the Richter scale in Kolkata in Bengal and Thenzawl in Mizoram. Those earthquake tremors had been very sturdy. Because of this other folks were given scared.