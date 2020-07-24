Earthquake in Maharashtra at midnight, so the land in Jammu and Kashmir in the morning

new Delhi: There have been earthquakes in two states of the country from night till morning. On the other hand, on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday at around 12.26 minutes, there was a 3.1 magnitude earthquake in Palghar, Maharashtra, while on Friday, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in eastern Katra in Jammu and Kashmir at 5:11 am. Also Read – After this, the water of Lonar lake of Maharashtra was pink, you will be surprised to know the reason

The place where the earthquake occurred in Jammu and Kashmir is 89 km east of East Katra.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck 89km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 5:11 am today: National Center for Seismology (NCS)

– ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) has given this information. However, there has been no news of any damage due to the mild earthquake. For the last few months, earthquake tremors have been felt in many areas of the country, especially in Delhi-NCR, Kashmir, Gujarat, Maharashtra and North-Eastern states.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Palghar, Maharashtra at 12:26 am today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/xJo7g5pAJX – ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

Let us know that four districts of Mizoram, Champhai, Saitual, Saiha and Serchhip have been hit 22 times since June 18, whose intensity was recorded between 4.2 to 5.5. Champhai was the most affected in these districts.

In Mizoram many people are living in tents.

In Mizoram, people are living in temporary tents outside their homes in Champhai district bordering Myanmar after the earthquake felt several times this month. Champhai District Deputy Commissioner Maria CT Juali said that people have made temporary tents in many villages and the district administration has provided them with tarpaulins, water barrels, solar lamps and first aid kits. Biscuits and Sorajo (food supplement) are also being given to old people. According to the Deputy Commissioner, Champhai district has been affected by about 20 earthquakes in a month. More than 16 villages have been affected by the earthquake in which more than 170 houses including churches and community halls have been damaged.