Entertainment

Earthquake In Maharashtra: Earthquake tremors in many parts of Maharashtra including Nashik

September 5, 2020
2 Min Read

Maharashtra Earthquake: Earthquake tremors were felt in many parts of Maharashtra late Friday and Saturday morning. Earthquake tremors were felt 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am on Saturday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, its intensity was measured at 2.7 on the Richter scale. Also Read – Kangana’s counterattack on Maharashtra’s Home Minister, “In a single day it became Taliban with POK”.

Earlier on Friday night, two tremors were felt in Nashik. The first tremor was felt at 11.11 pm, 95 km west of Nashik, measuring 3.6 in intensity.

At the same time, the second shock was felt 98 km west of Nashik at 12.55 minutes. According to the National Center for Seismology, its intensity was measured 4.0 on the Richter scale.

Earlier on September 1, a tremor of 2.6 magnitude earthquake was felt in the area of ​​Koyna Dam located in Satara district of Maharashtra. According to the district administration, no casualty or property damage has been reported from the earthquake.

Let us know that in recent times, many tremors have been felt in Delhi-NCR. Between April and June this year, 13 tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment