Earthquake in Maharashtra: Lightning tremors, 3.4 measured intensity in Palghar, Maharashtra

Earthquake News: Mild tremors were felt in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday morning. The earthquake measured 3.4 on the Richter scale. The official said that there is no news of any loss of life or property. Also Read – Maharashtra Nagpur News: Group of farmers stood for hours in the cold water of the lake to meet their demands

Vivekananda Kadam, head of the District Disaster Control Cell, said that there was an earthquake in Palghar at 5.31 am. Let me tell you that many similar tremors of earthquake were felt in Palghar last month also. Also Read – Earthquake tremors in Seoni and Chhindwara of Madhya Pradesh, intensity measured 3.5

The district has been experiencing moderate and severe earthquake tremors since November 2018. Many tremors have been felt especially in Dhanau and Talasari taluka. Also Read – Earthquake in Turkey: Turkey shaken by powerful earthquake, 6 buildings demolished; Fear of killing many

(input language)