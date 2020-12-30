Earthquake in Maharashtra with letter written to Sonia Gandhi, wrote- NCP-Shivsena plot against Congress

Mumbai: In Maharashtra, a letter written by Sonia Gandhi has brought political shock. In this letter, Shiv Sena and NCP have been accused of plotting against the Congress. This charge has been made by Mumbai Congress General Secretary Vishwabandhu Rai. In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, he has written that the Congress is being ignored in the government of Mahavikas Aghadi. This is the trick of Shiv Sena and NCP. Also Read – UP: Congress leader and his nephew shot dead, people burnt accused’s house, police stationed in many police stations

The title of this letter is given by what the Congress has found and lost in a year. After this, Vishwabandhu Rai said in a letter to Sonia Gandhi that the Mahavikas Aghadi government has completed one year. The Congress party remains an ally of the Uddhav government. Shiv Sena and NCP are seen in the role of running the Maharashtra government. He further alleged that the NCP is weakening the Congress like a termite.

Vishwabandhu Rai wrote on many matters that the Maharashtra government is not giving any major work to the Congress ministers at the ground level. Party workers and the general public do not know the portfolios of ministers. Our allies NCP and Shiv Sena are engaged in harming the Congress under a thoughtful conspiracy and strategy and are engaged in advancing their party.

He further wrote that no work is being done on the election promises made by the Congress Party of 2019. There is a need to take some concrete steps to prevent the migration of people from the party. Shiv Sena and NCP need to explain coalition religion.