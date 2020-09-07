Earthquake In Mumbai: Earth shakes again in Mumbai, tremors of 3.5 magnitude earthquake felt

Mumbai Earthquake: Earthquake (Earthquake News) tremors were felt again today in the country’s financial capital Mumbai. The earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale. According to the National Center for Seismology, a tremor of 3.5 magnitude quake was felt at 102 km north of Mumbai at 8 am. However, there is no report of loss of life or property from the earthquake. On Saturday too, 2.7 intensity tremors were felt 98 km north of Mumbai. Also Read – Earthquake In Maharashtra: Earthquake tremors in Mumbai and Nashik, 2.7 magnitude measured

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 102 kms north of Mumbai at 8 am today: National Center for Seismology (NCS)

– ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

Let us know that in the last few days, mild tremors of earthquake (Maharashtra Earthquake) are being felt in many parts of Maharashtra including Nashik, Palghar. At the same time, two days ago two shocks of low intensity earthquake were felt in Palghar district of Maharashtra. An official said that the tremors were felt late Friday night at an interval of about half an hour.

The head of Palghar District Disaster Control Cell, Vivekananda Kadam, said that the first earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on Dahanu tehsil was felt at 11.43 pm on Friday night and the second tremor of magnitude 3.6 quake in Talsari tehsil at 11.41 pm.

