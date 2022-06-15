Earthquake in Piqué’s career as a result of the scandal over his separation from Shakira: unfiltered meeting with Xavi and challenge to the president of Barcelona

Shakira and Piqué: from a symbiotic couple to the center of attention for the breakup of the relationship

The scandal that led to their separation from Shakira and the rumors of its hectic nightlife generated consequences in the sports life of Gerard Piqué. The 35-year-old central defender and businessman lost his “untouchable” status in the formation of Barcelona. So I would have informed him Xavi HernandezDT and former partner, in a face-to-face conversation they had.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, they would have coincided in a meeting two weeks ago, in which the coach made it clear to him that he would not enter into his plans with the role of undisputed starter, and even warned him that his salary was weighing heavily on the entity, which is trying to get out of a serious economic crisis.

In the last hours details of the conclave emerged. In it, the former midfielder would have internalized the defender’s personal situation and how he had an impact on his spirits and motivation, because he could only be useful to the team “100%”. Y I would have warned him that for this his extra-sports life had to be “ordered”.

Why this remark? Because in Barcelona they point out that Gerard is “out of control” after his breakup with the singer after 12 years of relationship. “He is spending indecent amounts of money in nightclubs and restaurants until the wee hours of the morning,” declared the paparazzi Jordi Martín in dialogue with the program socialite of the Telecinco channel.

“It varies by day, but from what I’m told, minimum 2,000 euros each dayfrom 2,000 euros upwards, but of course, Those amounts for Gerard Piqué are ridiculous”, he added. In that context, the defender would have accepted the conditions, signaling to Xavi that he would prove him wrong. He also, according to what they say in Spain, he opened the doors for a salary adjustment to make his effort thinking about the arrival of reinforcements.

But in addition he would also have maintained an interdict with Joan Laporta, president of the culé club, who had taken him as a man of consultation in the first bars of this new management at the head of the institution.

The journalist Xavier Valls said that at the meeting Laporta would have informed him that they would sign a top level central defender. The arrival of Andreas Christensen, from Chelsea, seems close. But they also sound Jules Kounde (Seville) and Kalidou Koulibalyof Napoli. “I will be the starter. If you have noses, bring the best center-back in the world, who will come to be a substitute”, Piqué would have challenged the president.

The separation of Piqué and Shakira occurred after rumors of a third in discord intensified. It was the environment of the artist who confirmed the fracture of the couple, beyond the fact that for weeks the European media detected that the defender had moved to her single apartment.

In the last hours, one of the women pointed out to have been with Piqué made statements denying her participation in the separation. “I would like to clarify that I do not know Gerard Piqué, I have been related to him nonsense due to the description of the supposed girl and they have awarded me the role taking advantage of the fact that I do not have social networks Because I’m in final exams. It’s not me and I don’t know him, so please leave me alone, people are shooting me for things I haven’t doneanything that comes out with my name will be answered with a lawsuit, ”explained the young woman “CM”such as his initials, to journalist Laura Roigé.

It is about a woman who is employed by one of the footballer’s companies. “I don’t understand why they have gotten me involved, I guess because they need someone to avoid the issue and mislead, although What they have told me is that the real girl is going to come out soon, I hope that is the case and that she leaves me alone and I can go back to studying quietlywhich is what matters to me”, he completed.

Faced with the denial, new information emerged: the protagonist’s initials would actually be “CC” and they confirmed that she even went to see some matches at the Camp Nou. “This girl, the real one, is a young woman from Barcelona, ​​very fine and she actually met Piqué in the place that has been talked about, and According to what they tell me, this girl would have gone to see him at more than one soccer game”stressed a source from the Spanish program socialite.

Meanwhile, the chaos in which Piqué’s personal life was transformed already has repercussions on his career, although in private he already anticipated that he will reverse them with his performance on the field of play.

