Earthquake in Ratnagiri: Earthquake in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, folks slumbering in deep sleep aroused from sleep

Earthquake in Ratnagiri: An earthquake of reasonable depth struck Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district after overdue night time. The tremors of those earthquakes began at round 2.30 pm. Folks slumbering in deep sleep additionally felt the tremors. Many of us felt the surprise so robust that they were given up and ran outdoor.

It was once instructed by means of the Nationwide Middle of Seismology that the magnitude of the earthquake has been measured at 4 and it got here at a intensity of 5 kilometers in Ratnagiri district, about 350 km from Mumbai.

The Head of the Middle (Operations) stated that the earthquake befell at 2.36 am after overdue night time. He instructed that there's no information of lack of lifestyles and belongings right through this era, however because of the earthquake, there may be panic a few of the folks.