Earthquake in Uttarakhand and Odisha: Earthquake tremors in many areas of Uttarakhand-Odisha

Earthquake in Uttarakhand and Odisha:Earthquake has been felt in Pithoragarh and Uttarakhand's Mayurbhanj areas of Pithoragarh. The earthquake was not fast due to which there is no news of any loss of life or property. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake intensity in Pithoragarh has been measured 2.6 on the Richter Scale while the intensity of the tremors in the Mayurbhanj area of ​​Odisha has been 3.9 on the Richter Scale.

Shocks of 3.9 in Mayurbhanj and 2.6 in Pithoragarh

According to the National Center for Seismology, mild tremors were felt first in the Mayurbhanj area of ​​Odisha. Earthquake tremors occurred at around 2.13 pm on Thursday-Friday night, whose intensity on the Richter scale has been measured at 3.9. After this, earthquake tremors were felt in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand around 3.10 pm on Thursday-Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake intensity on the Richter scale here has been measured at 2.6.

