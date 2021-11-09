Earthquake Information: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 at the Richter scale struck Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur

Earthquake hit Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh: An earthquake has passed off in Himachal Pradesh lately at 4:27 pm. This earthquake has passed off in Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur. There is not any information of any harm on this medium depth earthquake.Additionally Learn – Earthquake: Sturdy tremors of earthquake coming from this morning, after Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar, the earth shook in Manipur too

An earthquake with a magnitude of four.4 at the Richter Scale hit Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh lately at 4:27 pm: Nationwide Centre for Seismology %.twitter.com/QmWc872a73 – ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

In step with the Nationwide Heart for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 at the Richter scale has passed off in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh at 4:27 pm lately. There is not any information of any lack of existence or assets on this medium depth earthquake. Additionally Learn – Earthquake tremors hit the border spaces of Kutch, PM Modi spoke to Gujarat CM

6.2-magnitude earthquake moves Pacific Ocean off Nicaragua coast

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Nicaragua lately. America Geological Survey Institute gave this knowledge. In step with this institute, this earthquake passed off at a intensity of 35 km at 12.25 pm native time. Its heart used to be 64.1 km south of a spot known as Masachapa. There is not any rapid record of lack of existence or assets because of this earthquake, nor has a tsunami caution been issued.

Two days in the past there used to be an earthquake of four.3 magnitude in Sikkim.

Prior to Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim used to be hit by way of a 4.3-magnitude earthquake on Sunday night, about 18 km from the capital Gangtok, at a intensity of six kilometres. The Nationwide Heart for Seismology had stated that the earthquake passed off at 9.50 pm. The tremors have been additionally felt in Darjeeling and Kalimpong within the northern a part of neighboring West Bengal.