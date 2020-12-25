Earthquake Latest News: Major earthquake of 6.2 magnitude in Manila, capital of Philippines, shocks in Delhi too

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Manila, Philippines at 5:13 am today and Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Nangloi in Delhi at 5:02 am today: A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines capital Manila this morning on Friday at 5:13 Richter scale, while the country’s capital Delhi also experienced a magnitude 2.3 earthquake at Richter scale at 5:02 am local time. These mild tremors were felt in Nagloi area of ​​Delhi. No loss of life or property has been reported from Manila. Also Read – Delhi Latest News: CM Arvind Kejriwal said – 51 lakh people will be given vaccine in first phase in Delhi

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Manila, Philippines at 5:13 am today: National Center for Seismology

Explain that earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and NCR 8 days ago on Thursday, 16 December. According to the Meteorological Department, the intensity of the earthquake was 4.2. Whose center was in Alwar, Rajasthan. There was an earthquake in Manipur at around 10 pm.

Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Nangloi in Delhi at 5:02 am today: National Center for Seismology

An earthquake occurred in Delhi and NCR 8 days ago on Thursday, 16 December. According to the Meteorological Department, the intensity of the earthquake was 4.2. Whose center was in Alwar, Rajasthan. There was an earthquake in Manipur at around 10 pm. A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was felt in the intersection Chandpur area of ​​Mamnupar. In the first week of this month, on 2 December, the Delhi-NCR region was also hit by an earthquake, which was 2.7 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of this mild earthquake was in Ghaziabad district. Since the lockdown, earthquake tremors have been felt in Delhi-NCR more than 16 times till now. The epicenter of most earthquakes has been around the country’s capital.

An earthquake of 6 or more magnitude is dangerous.

An earthquake of 2.0 or 3.0 on the Richter scale is considered mild, while a magnitude of 6 has a powerful earthquake. Earthquake intensity is measured on the Richter scale.

Why earthquake comes

According to geology, the real cause of earthquake is the rapid movement in tectonic plates, earthquake eruptions, mine testing and nuclear testing and meteorite effect.