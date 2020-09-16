Earthquake News: Earthquake shocks in Nepal, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa in Bihar, including these districts

Earthquake In Bihar: The sharp tremors of the earthquake were felt in Nepal on Wednesday morning. Earthquake in Bihar (Earthquake News) Was also seen in some districts. According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake was 10 kilometers below Kathmandu with its intensity measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale. The tremors of the earthquake that occurred at 5.4 am were felt in the districts of Saharsa, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur and Nepal. The epicenter of the earthquake was near Kathmandu. So far there is no news of any damage from the earthquake. Also Read – Earthquake News: Earthquake shook by tremendous earthquake, North Chile, earthquake for the second time in the country

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit 50 km east of Kathmandu in Nepal at 05:04:07 IST today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/l4CXSqh7Fc

Let us know that in the 2015 earthquake of 7.9 magnitude in Nepal, about 10 thousand people had lost their lives and thousands were injured. The epicenter of the earthquake was Sindhupalchowk, where the most damage was done.

In recent times, almost every day earthquake shocks have been felt in Maharashtra. Along with this, many tremors were felt in the last few months in Delhi-NCR. However, there has been no loss of life or property from them.

